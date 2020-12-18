Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $325.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $40,869.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,362.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

