Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading 10.7% Higher

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.73. 342,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 209,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.