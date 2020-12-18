Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

