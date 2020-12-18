Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.