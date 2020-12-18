PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $235.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

PayPal stock opened at $235.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $275.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,059,000 after buying an additional 277,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

