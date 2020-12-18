PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.16.

PBF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $531,750 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

