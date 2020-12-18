PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) CEO Dominique Monnet Sells 500,000 Shares

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) CEO Dominique Monnet sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 31.1% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 223.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 197.2% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 150,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 100,053 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 524,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

