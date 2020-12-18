PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director Sells $201,000.00 in Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director David W. Gryska sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDLI. TheStreet cut PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.