Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Pearson stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

