PeepCoin Hits Market Cap of $188,186.03 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 99.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 98.9% against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $188,186.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,280,643,438 coins and its circulating supply is 142,080,643,438 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

