Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Pegasystems stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock worth $2,292,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.