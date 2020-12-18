Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $132.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $2,292,403 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

