PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Samuel L. Katz Sells 7,453 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

