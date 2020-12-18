PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,049,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,675 shares of company stock worth $19,331,079. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.