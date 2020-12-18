People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Cut to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.22 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEO. Canaccord Genuity cut People Co. (PEO.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research note on Monday.

Get People Co. (PEO.V) alerts:

CVE:PEO opened at C$15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -456.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. People Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.11.

About People Co. (PEO.V)

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.