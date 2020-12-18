People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.22 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.75.

PEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get People Co. (PEO.V) alerts:

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. People Co. has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$16.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -456.36.

About People Co. (PEO.V)

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.