Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $69,971.56 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,971.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,882.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,714. The company has a market capitalization of $876.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 25,624.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

