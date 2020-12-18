Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,818. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

