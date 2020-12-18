Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.35. Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 5,483 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -71.11.

About Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

