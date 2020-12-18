PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PetMed Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $645.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. State Street Corp grew its stake in PetMed Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 11.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 104.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.