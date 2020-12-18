Philip P. Breitfeld Sells 31,443 Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 120,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.