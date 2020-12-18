Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.80. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.

About Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO)

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited holds non-controlling equity investment positions in public companies. The company also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.