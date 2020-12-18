Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Trading 10.5% Higher

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 677,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,343,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

