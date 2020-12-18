PIBBLE (PIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $140,190.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $140,190.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00768061 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00167924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00387790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00078135 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

