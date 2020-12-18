PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $53,804.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00134584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00785911 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00182561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00390285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00078989 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,095,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,495,103 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

