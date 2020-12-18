Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.92. 539,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 451,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.