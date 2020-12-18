Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

