Piper Sandler Comments on AbbVie Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $70,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 185,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

