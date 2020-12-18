Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $106.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

