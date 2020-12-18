Piper Sandler Increases DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $61.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

XRAY opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -231.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

