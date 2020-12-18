Piper Sandler Raises TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $45.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $977.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $15,764,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,128,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

