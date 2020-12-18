Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

NYSE NKE opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.