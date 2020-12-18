PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $23,494.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

