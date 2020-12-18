Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 4,260,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 1,001,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

