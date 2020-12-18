PIVX Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 1% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $317,473.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031765 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002479 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,838,943 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

