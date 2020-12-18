Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Director R. Michael Jones Sells 3,400 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$22,382.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,330.23.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$36,350.00.

On Friday, December 11th, R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$30,755.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, R. Michael Jones sold 2,500 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$14,250.00.

PTM opened at C$6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$509.25 million and a PE ratio of -57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

