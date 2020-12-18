Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

