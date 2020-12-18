Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

