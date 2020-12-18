Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.26 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barrington Research cut Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pluralsight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

PS opened at $20.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 42.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $31,147,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

