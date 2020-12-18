Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

