Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after buying an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,947,000 after buying an additional 515,014 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 42.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

