Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.