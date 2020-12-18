Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AUCOY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

