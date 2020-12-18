PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCH. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

PCH opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 196.74 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

