PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.77.

Get PPL alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.