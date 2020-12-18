PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PQ Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PQG. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.87.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 95,424 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in PQ Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in PQ Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 163,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

