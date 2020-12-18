Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 12,190 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $8.19 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

