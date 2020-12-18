Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.46. 939,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 679,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $443.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.