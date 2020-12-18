Precium (PCM) One Day Volume Hits $434,882.00

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Precium has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Precium has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $434,882.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Precium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00473884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Precium Profile

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 tokens. The official website for Precium is precium.io. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium.

Buying and Selling Precium

Precium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Precium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Precium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.