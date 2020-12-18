Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Sells $82,053.56 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PFC opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

